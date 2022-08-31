Revised plans for Shoreham Harbour development up for decision

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GEC Properties Limited previously withdrew its plans to build 136 homes at 5 Brighton Road, next to the RNLI lifeboat station.

New plans for the site – which is the former home of Howard Kent’s haulage and storage business – came forward in 2021 and Adur District Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the latest Cayuga Homes scheme on Monday (September 5).

The new buildings are between three and eight storeys tall with 45 homes (21 houses and 24 flats); a café; and 49 car parking spaces.

Revised plans for Shoreham development

The developer believes that the design, which has a smaller scale than the previous six to ten-storey high development, would reduce impact on nearby listed buildings and homes – something council planning officers agree with.

It also includes the continuation of the riverside walk (the England Coast Path) and a future cycle lane on the A259.

The site is next to the Kingston Wharf site, where 255 flats are currently being built.

None of the homes will be affordable due to the ‘abnormally high build costs’, which include construction of a flood defence wall.

Instead, Cayuga Homes will contribute around £180,000 to allow the council to deliver five affordable homes off site.

Previous concerns from the Port Authority that the new development could affect navigation, have also been addressed.

But both the local flood authority, West Sussex County Council, and ADC’s technical services officer have objections to the planned flood mitigation and have asked the developer for further details.

Ten people have objected to the newest plans. Around 50 objected to the previous plans which were submitted in 2018.

There are concerns that the new development – which is expected to house around 189 people – will put pressure on infrastructure, though the developer is expected to make contributions towards local schools and improvements at Harbour View GP Surgery.

Some residents also believe the scale of the development is out of keeping with the area.