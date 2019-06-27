Ringmer new build granted permission

Plans for a new build home in Ringmer have been given the go ahead by Lewes planners this week.

On Wednesday (June 26), Lewes District Council’s planning committee unanimously approved proposals to build a two-storey, three-bedroom home at the Broyleside Farm site.

The proposals had been recommended for approval by council planning officers, who considered the design to be of a ‘high standard’ and on an acceptable site.

In putting forward the application for approval, Cllr Steve Saunders (Ind, Newhaven North) said: “When you look at it on its own, it is a lovely looking dwelling and as you said has been described as quite contemporary.

“I am surprised no one has objected, even Ringmer Parish Council, to the change in street scene, which is the normal objection to something like this.

“But, as I say, on its own, I think it is quite quaint, looks quite nice and is something a bit different and I welcome new designs.”

Two earlier applications to develop the site had been refused in the past, most recently in 2018 over concerns it would have an ‘intrusive and detrimental impact’ on the surrounding area.

Despite this history, only one objection – from Ringmer Parish Council – was submitted during the planning process.

This objection was withdrawn ahead of the committee meeting, however, after more details of the designs came forward.