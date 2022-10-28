The MP will be responsible for a wide ranging brief across the Treasury, including regulation in the finance sector, access to cash and introducing legislation to make the UK a more competitive place to invest.

The reappointment comes as the Prime Minister shakes up his Government, prioritizing experience and competence.

Mr Griffith MP said: “I am pleased to have been reappointed as City Minister by the Prime Minister. My top priority is unleash the economic potential of the UK, ensuring every corner of the country, from West Sussex coast to the north of Scotland benefits from more investment and growth.

Andrew Griffith, Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, has been reappointed City Minister and Economic Secretary to the Treasury in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Government reshuffle. Picture by Richard Townshend Photography

