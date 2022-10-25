Rishi the Reformer - give us a UK to drive the economy and save the union

Former Chancellor to the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has won a Conservative leadership race to be come the UK's next Prime Minister.

So today this newspaper, its websites and its sister titles across the UK make a plea to the latest of our new prime ministers to be a true force for change - Rishi the Reformer.

It really is time to stop patronising our city with crumbs from London wrapped in a meaningless 'levelling up' agenda. What we actually want is the freeing up of every part of the UK so that it can properly exploit its unique economic opportunities, put the needs of local people first, and create a vibrant, relevant form of government fit for the 21st century.

True federalism will make the UK stronger, not weaker. It will reinforce the value of the union. It will enable communities to properly address the urgent financial crisis facing millions of families, so many of whom can no longer afford to even heat their homes or feed their families.Add to that an NHS in perpetual overload, roads and rail unfit for the 21st century, a woeful shortage of affordable housing, law and order in disarray, sewage being discharged in our seas and rivers, a failure to control our borders, local environments overwhelmed by development, and a desperate shortage of skilled labour - and the need for reform could not be more stark.

We need to end the London establishment's grip - with a smaller central government primarily concerned with financial policy, foreign affairs and defence. The House of Lords stuffed full of cronies is not fit for purpose. It really is time we empowered regions like this one to chart their own course under the umbrella of a proud, forward-looking UK.

Rishi has the experience to overhaul the entire system. To be a true reformer. We urge him not to lose this golden opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of every one of us.

The challenge is that the UK is in desperate need of a restructure - of both its system of government and its economic management. Running our increasingly diverse regions and nations from some imperial centre exposes the need to re-democratise our institutions and traditions.

'Levelling up' is a Westminster conceived project that offers a few crumbs from the well-stacked table of a London based establishment that operates as a back-scratching club across all aspects of cultural and business life.

The UK needs to fragment that overriding power and influence through a reform programme that is at least a quarter of a century overdue. The pandemic brought matters to a head - in the aftermath it is the individual towns, cities, regions and nations that have shown the energy to rebuild back better and create opportunities for their communities.

Centralised politics, not just the incumbent Government but all parties, have failed to deliver leadership - more concerned with personal advancement and major national and international events than relating to day to day concerns of the people.

Only new principles and structures of governance will overthrow the London based establishment grip:

A smaller central government primarily concerned with financial policy, foreign affairs and defence A federalist system to create genuine levelling up, transferring power to regional assemblies to control and develop their economies and public services A slimmed down House of Commons and a reformed second chamber, reflecting all parts of the country, appointed on the basis of commitment to public service for a limited term - perhaps named senators, scrapping the tradition of peerages handed out like bus passes to discarded politicians and party donors

The current voting system which concentrates too much power in the traditional parties operates against both consensus governance and denies changes that will promote social mobility and geographical and cultural diversity. These reforms can liberate communities to make the most of themselves. They can also liberate the nation from the constant criticism that it is discriminatory and intolerant.

