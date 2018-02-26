Road safety measures approved at Seaford school

Plans to improve safety around a Seaford primary school have been agreed by county councillors.

Planning permission to expand Cradle Hill Community Primary School in Lexden Drive was approved in October 2016.

However the application was approved on the proviso that a contribution to road safety measures around the school.

The proposals include extra keep school keep clear markings in Lexden Road and junction parking protection restrictions in Jubilee Gardens, Pitt Drive, and Barn Rise.

These were approved by East Sussex County Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday February 14.

Two objections were received questioning the cost of implementing the scheme, lack of a perceived need, and the potential displacement of vehicles to other roads.

Officers explained how the main objection to the school extension related to an increase in parking pressures and safety issues.