Roffey's former children and family centre set to be sold

The council has received a number of bids for the building, in Godwin Way, and plans to sell to the highest bidder.

The centre was declared surplus to requirements in July 2021 following a review of Early Help services in the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It closed in December, with Early Help services being moved to Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, some 2.4 miles away.

Roffey's former children and family centre in Godwin Way

The council has not shared any details about how much it will receive for the property – but it was listed for sale at £725,000.

Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, has authorised Andrew Edwards, the council’s assistant director (property & assets) to conclude the terms of the sale.