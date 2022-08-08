Roffey's former children and family centre set to be sold

The council has received a number of bids for the building, in Godwin Way, and plans to sell to the highest bidder.
The centre was declared surplus to requirements in July 2021 following a review of Early Help services in the county.
It closed in December, with Early Help services being moved to Blackbridge Lane, Horsham, some 2.4 miles away.
The council has not shared any details about how much it will receive for the property – but it was listed for sale at £725,000.
Jeremy Hunt, cabinet member for finance & property, has authorised Andrew Edwards, the council’s assistant director (property & assets) to conclude the terms of the sale.
A report from Mr Edwards said an appraisal for the site had been undertaken, but no viable options for possible social, community or environmental use had been identified.