Rother District Council Leader: We all have a duty to protect our environment

In Rother we are surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unique countryside and we all have a duty to take care of our environment for future generations.

More than 15 per cent of the district is covered by Ancient Woodland, around 80 per cent of the district is designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and we have more than 3,500 hectares designated Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSI).

As well as providing a home for rare and threatened species, our natural habitats can reduce the risk of flooding, help prevent coastal erosion, improve people’s health and wellbeing, as well as maintain healthy soils, clean water and the pollinators needed for our crops.

With so many threats to our environment, including climate change, action needs to be taken to reverse the decline of habitats and species, and I was pleased to see so many practical actions included in the recently published draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Sussex.

Camber Sands dunes

The document has been developed over two years with the help of more than 2,000 residents, groups and organisations and is now out for consultation.

I would encourage as many people as possible to give feedback on the consultation.A webinar will be held on Monday, November 3, for residents groups and organisations to gain a better understanding of the strategy and will be available, along with more information, at Sussex Nature Recovery | Sussex Nature Recovery

Rother District Council officers and councillors have been working extremely hard in recent years to address the climate emergency and has taken steps to help slow the decline of our environment.

Most recently, we voted to introduce safeguards for biodiversity and ecosystems into our council policies. Recognising the vital role that rivers and trees play in our local environment, we gave our backing to a growing global movement, and I am pleased that we can play our part and ensure that protecting the environment is front and centre of our decision making.

From March 2026, Rother District Council will be introducing food waste collections to help cut down on waste and protect the environment. Households will be provided with new bins for food waste, which will be collected and turned into soil conditioner to be used for farming.

It’s a very exciting development for waste collection service and to mark the milestone, the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, made up of Hastings Borough, Rother District and Wealden District councils, together with collections provider Biffa, is asking primary school pupils to name a waste truck.

It’s a great way to get the community involved and increase awareness of the new service. Each class can submit one name idea for a truck before 6pm on November 30, 2025.The best 20 entries will be shortlisted by a panel of judges and displayed on the side of the new vehicles.

We are some very creative people our district and I look forward to seeing the clever names they come up with for the trucks.