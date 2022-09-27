Rother landlords offered guaranteed rent and lump sum in bid to tackle homelessness

Bexhill Town Hall

The authority has launched Rother Leasing, which it said it hopes will improve housing outcomes and reduce the cost of providing temporary accommodation by preventing homelessness through greater access to quality and affordable accommodation.

The council is calling on property owners to come forward with properties that could be rented to residents across the district.

Benefits to property owners include a three-year lease, with the council taking on full management of the property, it said. Property owners will also receive guaranteed monthly payments even if the property is vacant.

In addition, those offering potential properties that meet the eligibility criteria will receive a one-off payment when joining the leasing scheme, RDC added.

Councillor Terry Byrne, lead member for housing and homes at Rother District Council, said: “In recent years we’ve seen a stagnation in the lettings market, partly caused by the potential but often unrealistic earnings from short-term holiday lets, resulting in fewer properties available for long-term rental.

“And when you add to the mix the continuing increase in the cost of living, you are faced with a greater risk of more people potentially becoming homeless.

“If you’d like to help us prevent homelessness by putting forward a property, then please get in touch with our team.”

The council said it successfully took on its first property under the scheme recently.

Properties are subject to an inspection and must pass a check based on the Housing Health and Safety Rating System. They must also have a valid Electrical Installation Condition Report, Energy Performance Certificate and Gas Safety Certificate.

Property owners who would like to find out more about joining the Rother Leasing can call Rother District Council on 01424 787599 or email [email protected]

Further details about the scheme can be found online at www.rother.gov.uk/housing/rother-leasing-scheme/

The council also holds regular public forums with landlords and other local authorities. The next forum will be at Hastings United Football Club in Elphinstone Road, Hastings on Tuesday, October 18 from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

