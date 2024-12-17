Royal Mail takeover and fine: Alison Bennett MP calls for change after more late deliveries in Mid Sussex

Following news that the Government has approved Royal Mail’s takeover by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, and last week’s £10.5m fine by Ofcom for missing delivery targets for first and second class mail, Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, has demanded that more needs to be done to end repeated delays in postal delivery across the area, calling for the new owner to put services for communities first.

Ofcom’s fine is almost double last year’s, which was issued due to similar problems. It comes as more than a quarter of all first-class mail arrived late in the year to March 2024.

The incoming new owner has promised to keep the institution’s HQ in the UK for five years, prompting concerns that he may not honour that commitment after five years.

Alison said that “it’s clear that, despite the incredible work of our local postal workers, people across our community are being badly let down – from NHS patients waiting for appointment letters to families sending Christmas cards and presents.” They have called on the new ownership to “work day and night” to turn the situation in Mid Sussex around.

Alison Bennett MP.

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, said:

“In the five months that I have been an MP, I’ve received a steady stream of correspondence from constituents unhappy with irregular Royal Mail deliveries. What’s clear is that the problems in Haywards Heath are far worse than in Burgess Hill. That’s why, in August, I went to see managers there.

“They reassured me that they were turning things around, but even this week people have been telling me that they’re not getting their Christmas post.

“It’s not just about Christmas cards, it’s also about NHS appointment letters being delayed – resulting in people missing vital healthcare.

“Last week’s fine showed that matters are far from resolved at Royal Mail nationally. It’s essential that the new owner puts communities first and makes sure that people across Mid Sussex have a postal service they can rely on”