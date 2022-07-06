Rules policing street drinking across Worthing are extended

Members of Worthing Borough Council’s new Joint Strategic Sub-Committee reviewed a number of public space protection orders (PSPOs) on Tuesday (5 July).

Since 2014, councils have had the power to implement PSPOs to ‘prevent or deal with a particular nuisance or problem that is detrimental to the local community’s quality of life’.

The PSPO on ‘aggressive’ street begging in Worthing town centre will be scrapped from 21 August; a PSPO aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour linked to street drinking will be extended; and the PSPO on unauthorised camping will be relaxed.

Beer bottles left on the street

Measures to tackle street drinking have been in force in Worthing since 2005 and a PSPO was introduced in 2016.

It gives police powers to confiscate alcohol if they believe it will lead to anti-social behaviour.

This applies to the whole of Worthing and anyone failing to comply can be fined.

Between May 2021 and May 2022 there were 654 crimes in Worthing with an ‘alcohol marker’ – though no fines have been issued for breaching the PSPO since 2016.

The council says this demonstrates the power of the PSPO as a deterrent.

Cabinet member for community wellbeing Rosie Whorlow said: “It is very clear that visitors and local businesses are really concerned about anti-social behaviour and street drinking in particular.”

A consultation carried out between March and April found that more than 90 per cent of the 74 respondents wanted to extend the PSPO.

Just over 70 per cent of them said they had witnessed anti-social behaviour as a result of street drinking.

Adur and Worthing district commander, chief inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, also supported extending the PSPO until 21 August 2025.

A PSPO banning camping on green spaces will be relaxed.

The current order bans camping in eight areas across Worthing but the cabinet voted to reduce this to just one.

From 21 August the PSPO will only apply to Goring Greensward.

This is to prevent litter and improper waste disposal as well as maintaining public use of the space.