Plans to convert a run-down former presbytery into six flats have been approved unanimously by Adur District Council.

The application for the Grade II listed Monks Presbytery, in North Road, Lancing, was given the nod by the planning committee on Monday (February 6).

Listed building consent was also given to demolish a non-historic rear extension and make changes to internal walls and doors as well as windows and external doors.

A planning officer told the meeting that the building, which dates back to at least the 18th Century, was in ill-repair and had fallen foul of vandalism since it closed in 2020.

He added: “It does need something doing to it quite quickly.”

Steve Neocleous (Con, Churchill), cabinet member for regeneration, told the meeting it was important that the building was ‘sympatheticvally converted and renovated’.

He added: “It’s my sincere hope that this building and the land surrounding it will be looked on as an example of how to do town/village centre developments very well.

“It’s use as flats at a time when more housing is of particular concern to most is quite appropriate, as long as the building itself retains its character.”

The development will include repairs to a vandalised flint wall – but no guarantees were given that the building would still be called The Presbytery once the flats were complete.

Officers said the originally proposed accommodation within the roofspace has been removed following advice, while the plans had also been amended to reduce the level of harm to the historic character of the building.

