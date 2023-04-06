Plans for a rural new build near Crowborough have been refused at appeal by a planning inspector confirming a decision by Wealden District Council.

In a decision notice published on Thursday (March 30), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal on proposals to build a three-bedroom home in Boarshead, on land behind the BP petrol station in Eridge Road.

The appeal had been made against Wealden District Council’s decision to refuse planning permission in September 2021, due to concerns about its ‘unsustainable’ location, proximity to the Ashdown Forest and potential impact on the appearance of the area.

In coming to this decision, Wealden planning officers also said the scheme would result in an “undesirable and unjustified intensification of existing scattered development” in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Proposed layout of the newbuild

The planning inspector did not share this view, concluding that the scheme would not harm the AONB nor be particularly ‘unsustainable’. However, they did find that the appeal should be dismissed due to the scheme’s impact on the Ashdown Forest Special Protection Area (SPA).

In their decision notice the inspector said: “As it cannot be established with certainty that mitigation would be secured, and no alternative solutions have been put forward, adverse effects on the integrity of the SPA cannot be excluded.”

This, the inspector went on to say, meant the scheme would be in conflict with both local and national planning rules and should be refused.