Rustington Golf Centre looks to vary Premises Licence after new retail unit approved

Plans for a new retail unit at Rustington Golf Centre and a driving range extension have been approved.

The centre is now looking to vary its premises licence as a result, as it will mean 'changing the area of sales and expanding the area of consumption'.

Arun District Council permitted the development at Golfers Lane, Angmering, including a 44m extension to the existing driving range to provide an additional 10 bays.

A number of conditions were made as part of the decision on February 4, including restricting the range of goods the shop can sell to those directly relevant to the centre.

The application to Arun District Council to vary the premises licence is now open to representation until March 10.

The centre's proposed variation reads: "We will be changing the area of sales and expanding the area of consumption for the golf centre.

"We will be moving the counter to the right-hand side of our main entrance area. This is where our main tills will be located and the majority of sales will be made.

"We will also sell alcohol via a QR code ordering system and via a roaming till and payment system. The roaming till and QR codes will be throughout the centre and golf course.

"The roaming till is a tablet system with integrated payment that would take orders from tables both inside, on the outdoor decking areas, on the driving range and on the golf course.

"Sale of alcohol will also take place from the existing kiosk on the first tee for consumption on the golf course."

All representations should be made in writing and sent to: Licensing Team, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5LF or email [email protected].