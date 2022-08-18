Rustington pub seeking permission for transformation plans

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to transform the Windmill Inn, Mill Lane, will be discussed by Arun District Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday (August 24).

There has been a public house on the site since 1839 but, if planning permission is granted, the venue would be transformed into a restaurant and hotel.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel would have 20 bedrooms, some with balconies, an indoor pool, and a spa treatment room.

Windmill Inn in Rustington

A total of 27 parking spaces are planned as well as landscaping and a green roof.

Most of the extension will be to the back of the building, with some existing buildings planned for demolition.

The plans have been submitted by Mr Mucca and Ms Saudu of Pyries Lane, Loughton.

They say that 20 bedrooms would make the business viable and would create employment for three extra full-time staff on top of the four already employed.

In a report, council planning officers said: “It is acknowledged that public houses on their own can be difficult businesses to make a profit without diversification or the provision of other income streams such as from the letting of rooms.”

The application describes how like most public houses, the current business relying purely upon food and drink market is difficult to sustain so diversifying into a hotel ‘gives more year round and broader customer base’.

The council received 19 objections to the plans which outlined concerns over parking, noise, and overlooking.

There was also one letter of support which said the expansion would improve the building.

Meanwhile Rustington Parish Council did not object to the application.

Planning officers concluded that the extension would not be ‘unduly prominent or obtrusive’ and would not be ‘overbearing’ for nearby properties.

They added that the plans could help expand tourism accommodation – a key priority for the council – adding that a hotel would have similar noise levels to the pub.

Highways officers said parking was adequate and the site is close to bus stops and the railway station