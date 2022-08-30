Rustington pub to be converted into restaurant and hotel

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arun District Council’s Planning Committee gave conditional approval for plans to extend the Windmill Inn, Mill Lane, on Wednesday (August 24).

There has been a public house on the site since 1839 but the venue is set to be transformed into a restaurant and hotel with 20 bedrooms.

An indoor pool and a spa treatment room are also in the pipeline.

This Rustington pub is due to be converted into a restaurant and hotel

A total of 27 parking spaces are planned as well as landscaping and a green roof.

Most of the extension will be to the back and side of the building, with some of the existing buildings planned for demolition.

The original pub building is set to be retained.

The applicants, Mr Mucca and Ms Saudu of Pyries Lane, Loughton, say the hotel will help make the business viable and could create employment for three extra full-time staff.

In a report to the planning committee, council officers acknowledged that it can be ‘difficult to make a profit’ when running a standalone pub.

They said the plans would be in line with tourism and employment policies as the council is currently trying to attract more visitors to the district.

However, there were at least 19 objections to the plans which outlined concerns over parking, noise, and overlooking.

There was also one letter of support which said the expansion would improve the building.

One objector, who spoke during Wednesday’s planning meeting, said that the number of car parking spaces would only just cover those needed by the hotel.