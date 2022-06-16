Commenting after speaking in Parliament, Mr Smit said: “Our Parliament has been clear in passing laws to see that people who have entered this country illegally are removed from it.

“I’m urging the Government to work at speed to ensure the House of Commons can consider a renewed British Bill of Rights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While the UK is and always will be an incredibly generous country, there is no compassion in a system which sees people with the means to pay people smugglers getting ahead of genuine refugees.”

People are seen boarding the Rwanda deportation flight EC-LZO Boeing 767 at Boscombe Down Air Base, on June 14, 2022 in Boscombe Down. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Smith asked Home Secretary Priti Patel: “This country’s record on human rights is world-leading and this Parliament has passed resolutions in law that say that we must remove people who have entered this country illegally. That has been upheld, as the Home Secretary has said, by our domestic courts, so it is deeply troubling that a supranational court seeks to delay the process. What discussions has she had with the Deputy Prime Minister about a renewed British Bill of Rights?”

Mrs Patel responded: “My hon. Friend has consistently made some excellent points about the removals policy. It is worth reminding the House that Acts of Parliament passed in 1999, 2002 and 2004 clearly enable the Government of the day to remove individuals with no basis to be in this country through removal flights, for example. By the way, those Acts were passed under a previous Labour Government, while Labour is now completely going against them.