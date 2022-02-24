Same day bookings could be introduced at Bognor Regis’ rubbish tip

It proved to be a success and, by the end of January, more than 500,000 bookings had been made.

A booking system trial was introduced at six rubbish tips in West Sussex last year

Councillors will discuss proposals to make the situation permanent during a communities, highways and environment scrutiny meeting on Wednesday (March 2).

Their recommendations will then be put to Deborah Urquhart, cabinet member for environment & climate change, who will decide whether or not to go ahead with the changes.

The option of extending the booking system to include the recycling sites at Burgess Hill, Billingshurst, East Grinstead, Midhurst and/or Westhampnett if needed will stay on the table.

A report to the committee said: “Consideration was given to adding Burgess Hill to the list of sites recommended for the permanent booking scheme.

“However, given that there is not an immediate need to do so, it is proposed to hold open this option.”

Last year’s consultation, on making the booking system permanent, received a staggering 7,374 responses with 62 per cent strongly agreeing or agreeing the booking system should be maintained, while 38 per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed.

Of these responses 71 per cent had actually used the booking system.

Looking at individual sites of those that use the sites, 77 supported the booking system for Littlehampton, 76 for Worthing, 67 for Horsham, 63 for Crawley, 61 for Bognor Regis and 57 for Shoreham.

The questionnaire allowed respondents to select multiple sites.

Reasons why users felt negative about the system included wanting to decide on visiting on the day, some found it inconvenient to book and others did not find the system easy to use.

But the first concern is set to be addressed.

As a service enhancement same day bookings will be introduced at the recycling centres, starting with the site at Worthing in early March and once tested it will be made available at the other sites.