Seaford Health Hub - Concerns raised have already been answered

It was disappointing to see that you published a letter from Mary McCluskie and David Tait asking a range of questions about the Seaford Health Hub without checking the facts first.

This is a project proposed by the Conservative administration at Lewes District Council. Nevertheless, as a Liberal Democrat County Councillor, I undertook to meet with the previous Conservative Leader of the District Council, Andy Smith, to raise some of the main concerns of residents as outlined in Ms McCluskie’s letter.

I then put an extensive write up of my meeting and of the project in my monthly email newsletter.

Ms McCluskie has emailed me about the project on three separate occasions and is also in receipt of my newsletter. I have provided detailed replies each time, clearly explaining as well that this is a project put forward by the Conservative administration. I can only assume therefore that in writing to your paper raising exactly the same concerns that I have already responded to, she is politically motivated.

If that is the case, then I suggest that she contacts the Conservative councillors for Seaford asking them what they propose to do about this project. I have emailed her their contact details and will be extremely interested in any replies she receives.

Meanwhile the Liberal Democrat group will continue to question the basis of the project as I have outlined in my newsletter but also recognise that our medical staff are currently working in accommodation that is not fit for purpose. Action does need to be taken: the key questions that we will continue to ask are where and who pays for it?

Cllr Carolyn Lambert

Chapel Close

Seaford