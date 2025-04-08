Seaford Town Council seeks venue with good acoustics for large public meetings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council said it holds a number of public meetings each year with smaller committee meetings usually being held in its Church Street offices.
But the council said larger Full Council meetings, or meetings that would need to accommodate members of the public in large numbers, must be held offsite.
A spokesperson said: “Seaford boasts a number of venues, ranging in sizes and capacity, and as such, the Town Council wants to invite suitable venues to make contact if they are interested in providing a quote to host the Town Council’s meetings.
“The Town Council’s municipal year runs May to May and the meeting dates for the May 2025 to May 2026 Municipal Year are as follows: 26 June 2025, 23 October 2025, 29 January 2026 and 23 April 2026.”
Other specific requirements needed from the venue are: the capacity for a minimum of 55 people, space for 30 seated at tables either as a horseshoe or rows facing a ‘top table’, space for 25 seats in rows forming a public gallery, disabled access, good acoustics, no inside noise and little outside noise, being accessible by public transport, and availability on Thursday evenings.
Meetings would start at 7pm and may run until 10pm but they would need to be able to overrun this time if required. Officers would require access from 6pm at the latest for set up.
Additional but non-essential requirements include: not being a premises licensed for the sale of alcohol, an onsite PA system with microphones, and an onsite camera for recording meetings or live streaming.
Anyone with an appropriate meeting venue can email [email protected] or call on 01323 894 870 by Wednesday, April 30.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.