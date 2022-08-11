Search for new South Downs development sites across national park begins

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “Call for Sites” started yesterday (Wednesday August 10) as the National Park Authority undertakes a review of its Local Plan – a process that is required by law to ensure it is up-to-date.

It represents an opportunity for individuals, landowners and developers to put forward sites for potential development.

Land can be suggested for a range of possible uses including new homes, from market to affordable housing, specialised care or custom builds; economic development such as offices, manufacturing and warehousing; renewable energy; gypsy & traveller and travelling showpeople pitches; biodiversity net gain offsetting and nutrient offsetting sites.

At the same time, the SDNPA is also looking for nominations for ‘Local Green Spaces”, which communities think are demonstrably special and should be protected from development.

The Local Plan and neighbourhood plans already have a number of designated Local Green Spaces, but communities are being invited to nominate more sites for consideration.

The call-out runs until September 28.

Lucy Howard, planning policy manager for the National Park Authority, said: “We’re launching our Call for Sites as part of the Local Plan review, which Government requires us to do every five years.

“It’s important to say this is not just about housing. We’re asking people to put forward sites for a whole range of uses. Just because a site is put forward does not mean it will be allocated and, of course, landscape will always come first in our appraisal.

“This Call for Sites is a key aspect of the Local Plan Review, which is a detailed planning process that is likely to take up to three years. It’s crucial we keep the Local Plan up-to-date otherwise the National Park would be more vulnerable to speculative developments that haven’t been properly consulted on. This will be a review, rather than a brand new plan, and we will be keeping our award-winning landscape-led approach.”