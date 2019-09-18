Second exhibition on Newhaven marina development plans

Revised plans for development at the Newhaven marina are set to go on show to the public next week.

Developers held a first of a series of public exhibitions in July and have now organised the second at Meeching Hall on Wednesday September 25 from 8-11am and 4-7pm.

Newhaven Marina and Morgan Carn Architects say they have made improvements to the scheme’s design following feedback received at the first event.

According to a flyer for the exhibition: “The proposal aims to complete the third and final phase of the development masterplan by Morgan Carn Architects for the regeneration of the whole of West Quay.

“The development will revitalise Newhaven’s marina as a vibrant mixed use destination, transform the first impression of visitors, raise the profile of the town and strengthen Newhaven as a South Coast attraction and gateway to the UK.

“The riverside walkway started in phases one and two will finally be completed, providing long-awaited public access to the riverside along the entire West Quay.

“Completing the West Quay flood defences is another key priority.”

A planning application for the third phase of the West Quay scheme was submitted in 2007 and approved by Lewes District Council in 2012.

This was for 331 flats in 11 blocks between three and nine stories, car parking, commercial floorspace, business units, marina facilities, berths and a riverside walkway.

However phase three was a ‘victim of the global recession and was never started’.

According to the developers the revised proposals are ‘very similar in principle to the previous approval’.

They added: “The scheme has been redesigned with the key aims of reducing land reclamation, increasing sustainability, ensuring viability and improving the mix of uses and the quality of public waterfront public spaces.”

For more information visit the project’s website.