Second levelling up fund bid to kick-start Burgess Hill regeneration scheme

Last year, the council missed out on the first round of Levelling-Up funding but hopes to secure a portion of the £4.8bn available in the second round.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday night (June 29), Conservative leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said: “The council continues to receive very positive feedback from government on last year’s bid to the Levelling-Up Fund for Burgess Hill town centre.

“It would be nice if they just approved it – but as a result of that feedback we are preparing a bid for round two, with the goal of kick-starting town centre development in Burgess Hill.”

Artist's impression of New River's 2020 plans for the redevelopment of the Martlets

The council’s 2021 bid focussed on three key improvements – to start the revitalisation of The Martlets shopping centre, sustainable transport and public realm upgrades and a new Digital Hub to support local businesses.

The deadline for round two bids is noon on Wednesday (July 6).

New River’s plans to redevelop part of the town centre have repeatedly stalled despite being granted planning permission in 2016 and then again in 2020.

But despite the demolition of Martlets Hall and the relocation of the library, the project has yet to start in earnest.

In the meantime funding has been approved by the district council for an urban park as a meanwhile use.