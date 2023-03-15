The next stage of a major housing development in Crowborough has been given the go ahead by Wealden planners.

On Thursday (March 9), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved a reserved matters application on plans to build 71 homes at the Walshes Manor Farm site in Walshes Road.

The scheme, which comes as the second phase of the wider Walshes Manor Farm housing development, had already secured outline planning permission in 2020, meaning the principle of development had already been agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the reserved matters scheme was ultimately approved, the committee had significant concerns about whether the local sewerage system could cope with the additional housing.

Application site

These concerns saw some councillors argue for the scheme to be refused, but, as Southern Water had said its treatment works did have the necessary capacity, the committee had been warned this would not provide solid grounds for refusal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad