Second phase of larger Crowborough housing development granted final permission

The next stage of a major housing development in Crowborough has been given the go ahead by Wealden planners.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT

On Thursday (March 9), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North approved a reserved matters application on plans to build 71 homes at the Walshes Manor Farm site in Walshes Road.

The scheme, which comes as the second phase of the wider Walshes Manor Farm housing development, had already secured outline planning permission in 2020, meaning the principle of development had already been agreed.

While the reserved matters scheme was ultimately approved, the committee had significant concerns about whether the local sewerage system could cope with the additional housing.

Application site
These concerns saw some councillors argue for the scheme to be refused, but, as Southern Water had said its treatment works did have the necessary capacity, the committee had been warned this would not provide solid grounds for refusal.

Of the 71 houses approved, 25 are affordable with the remaining 46 to be sold on the private market.

