A new premises licence has been approved for the new Secret Boardroom cocktail bar in Midhurst.

The licence will allow for the sale of alcohol in the bar from 11am to 10:30pm every day, closing at 11pm at the premises at 2 Petersfield Road.

The change from the originally proposed closing time of 1am with last drinks at midnight, eased concerns of council officers, Sussex Police and objecting residents.

The decision was made by Chichester District Council’s alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee, on Thursday, August 17.

Officers said the sound insulation following their own investigation was adequate and when music was played at the proposed volume in the bar, it was below acceptable levels of noise in the flats above.