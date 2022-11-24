A school’s bid to erect security railings around its perimeter has been given the go ahead by town planners.

On Wednesday (November 23), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to erect railings above two areas of wall surrounding Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Old London Road.

According to the school, the railings are intended to safeguard pupils as there have been break-ins and examples of people climbing over the walls; vandalising the area and leaving behind drug paraphernalia.

While approved, the scheme had seen objections raised by a number of residents due to concerns about the impact of fencing on the local conservation areas and Marianne House, a Grade II listed building once home to Victorian artist Marianne North.

Sacred Heart School, Hastings

These concerns were voiced at the meeting by teenager Twinkle Ansar, lead petitioner and a current resident of Marianne House. She said: “Marianne [North] was one of the first recorded conservationists and years ahead of her time, understanding the importance of preserving the natural world.

“Marianne House and Marianne Park share these historical gardens with the school, yet no one has advised or contacted us regarding this planned invasive and destructive work.”

Miss Ansar went on to talk about a dispute between the school the residents of Marianne House (now split into flats) around access to the shared gardens. Officers said this issue was not part of the application, however.

The scheme had also attracted supporters, who say the conservation issues have been satisfactorily addressed with the amended plans and stressed the importance of child safeguarding.

The school had initially been seeking permission to erect anti-climb mesh fencing, but these plans were amended following concerns from the council’s conservation officer.

With the amended designs signed off by the conservation officer, the scheme was unanimously approved by the committee.

Proposing approval, Conservative councillor Matthew Beaver said: “The railings are in line with what’s there on the two main roads. They are not 10 metres high, they are not in flashing neon lights, they are eminently sensible to meet the requirements of safeguarding the children, which is what this is about.”