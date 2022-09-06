Sedlescombe new build home plans denied permission again

In a decision notice published on Wednesday (August 31), a planning inspector has turned down plans to build a two-storey house on land off of Hurst Lane.

The inspector’s verdict confirms a decision by Rother District Council to refuse planning permission due to concerns around the building’s design causing harm to the High Weald AONB.

The council, which was refused by officers using delegated powers in April last year, had also raised concerns about the privacy of a neighbouring property, but this view was not shared by the inspector.

Proposed design of the new build

Despite concerns around the design, the council had not raised objections about the prospect of developing the site itself. In fact, it had previously granted permission (back in 2005) to build a smaller single storey property.