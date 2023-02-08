The application from Safestore Properties Ltd, for the Lorry And Car Park in Albion Street, was given the thumbs-down during a meeting of the planning committee on Monday (February 6).
The warehouse would have created three full-time jobs but councillors felt this was a poor return given the impact the building would have on the area.
Julian Shinn (Green, St Nicholas) said he would have preferred to see the land used for housing or something which would benefit the local economy more by offering more jobs.
The plans were rejected unanimously.
Officers explained the former lorry park is owned by West Sussex County Council, but the applicant has a conditional purchase agreement subject to receiving planning permission for their proposal.
To view the application in full, log on to planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk and search for AWDM/1856/21.