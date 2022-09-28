Selsey pub garden: Plans to improve outdoor seating at The Crown Inn approved

The Crown Inn, in High Street, has been successful in seeking permission for a covered customer seating shelter, a brand-new play area, and a second ‘pergola-type’ customer seating shelter.

It has also received permission to build a 1.2m fence and reconfigure its car park on the East Street boundary.

The pub suffered ‘significant losses’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Plans have been approved for a number of improvements made to a Selsey pub garden.

Part of the applicant’s design and access statement reads: “The applicant has suffered significant financial losses in the operation of his business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Having been forced to close the pub for lengthy periods during both 2020 and 2021 the applicant decided to increase the businesses external seating area by constructing the pergola at the front of the premises."

West Sussex County Council’s Highways authority said it did not consider that the plans would have an unacceptable impact on highway safety or result in ‘severe’ cumulative impacts on the operation of the highway network, giving it no reason to object to the proposals.

In a statement Selsey Town Council said that they approved the plans.

However one resident, opposed to the plans on the account of extra noise being made from the new extension.

Mr Nathan Marter, of the Old Public Convenience said: “This application is effectively the extension of the pub into what was the pub car park. The already implemented proposals have significantly reduced the parking provided, and increased the volume of noise emitted.

"The development has made a significant change to the noise profile in a residential area, and provides no mitigation to address this.

"In addition, the open sided pergola would appear be designed to act as a stage, indicating an intent to play live music on a regular basis.

