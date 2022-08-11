Selsey restaurant can continue to serve customers in former parking area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Boulevard Restaurant, in New Parade, will be asked to discuss issues with a canopy which was installed on the front of the building in June 2021.

During a meeting of Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 10), concerns were raised that the corrugated sheet metal canopy had no guttering, caused glare in sunlight, and was noisy during rain.

There was criticism from some that the canopy had been put up without planning permission.

Boulevard Restaurant, in New Parade, Selsey

Donna Johnson (Local Alliance, Sidlesham & Selsey North) said the work ‘should and could have been done more sensitively’ – something which could have been achieved by discussing it with planning officers beforehand.

Henry Potter (Con, Goodwood) compared the timber and metal structure to the bike sheds he remembered from school.

The application for the canopy was deferred and will return to the committee once discussions with the applicant are complete.

The application to keep the seating area opposite the restaurant was approved by eight votes to four.

It too was retrospective and a similar application was refused in November 2021 due to the size, scale and design of the pergola which sheltered the seating.

The approved plan included the removal of much of the pergola so that it will stand no higher than 0.8m from ground level.