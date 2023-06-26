NationalWorldTV
Sharpthorne housing development approved

Plans to build 13 houses in Sharpthorne have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST

The application from Concept Developments for land next to Cookhams, in Top Road, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (June 15).

The development will include a new access onto Top Road and there will be an open space on the southern end of the site, for use by the community, with a new public footpath along the western boundary and a circular path through the wooded area.

A spokeswoman for the applicant said: “The proposal will bring about social and economic benefits through the delivery of 13 additional dwellings and would result in an increase in local spending in the community.”

Application site and proposed layoutApplication site and proposed layout
The council received four objections to the plans, with concerns raised including increased traffic and the strain on local infrastructure.

The site was allocated in the West Hoathley Local Plan for a residential development of around 16 homes.

