Shoreham club looks to change conditions that limit the people who can use it

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 18th Sep 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 09:22 BST
A Shoreham club is seeking to change its premises licence to remove conditions that limit the people who can use it.

Emerald Quay Club, the bar and communal leisure centre at Emerald Quay on Shoreham Beach has applied to Adur District Council for a full variation to the premises licence.

The club currently has permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application from V. & S. (No3) Ltd is seeking to vary the licence to remove the following conditions:

Emerald Quay Club is at the heart of the Emerald Quay estate on Shoreham Beach. Picture: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Emerald Quay Club is at the heart of the Emerald Quay estate on Shoreham Beach. Picture: Google Maps

• A registration signing in book will be maintained listing all those in attendance in the bar with a date and signature.

• A list of members will be maintained for inspection by the relevant licensing officer or police officer.

• A limit on number of guests a member can sign in, limited to five on any single day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Membership to be limited to freeholders, leaseholders, tenants, renters and berth holders.

No other changes are proposed. Consultation closes on Friday, October 3, and a committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28 at 7pm, if required.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk

Related topics:ShorehamAdur District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice