Shoreham club looks to change conditions that limit the people who can use it
Emerald Quay Club, the bar and communal leisure centre at Emerald Quay on Shoreham Beach has applied to Adur District Council for a full variation to the premises licence.
The club currently has permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to 11.30pm Friday and Saturday.
The application from V. & S. (No3) Ltd is seeking to vary the licence to remove the following conditions:
• A registration signing in book will be maintained listing all those in attendance in the bar with a date and signature.
• A list of members will be maintained for inspection by the relevant licensing officer or police officer.
• A limit on number of guests a member can sign in, limited to five on any single day.
• Membership to be limited to freeholders, leaseholders, tenants, renters and berth holders.
No other changes are proposed. Consultation closes on Friday, October 3, and a committee hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28 at 7pm, if required.
