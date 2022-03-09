Shoreham councillor’s bungalow can be knocked down and replaced with two houses

The application to demolish 51 Old Fort Road – which is listed as councillor Dave Collins’ home address – and replace it with two new homes was approved by Adur District Council’s planning committee on Monday (7 March).

Mr Collins (Ind, Marine) declared a pecuniary interest in the application and left the meeting during the debate and vote.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As councillors struggled to see a sound planning reason to refuse the application last month, they decided to defer it instead and it has now been successful.

Old Fort Road

This followed concerns that the new three-storey homes, now with balconies, would be ‘too large’ for the plot.

Objectors said they were ‘surprised’ it was being recommended for approval.

“The property is fundamentally too large for the plot and no amount of realigning, without reducing the overall size and mass of this vast house, will ever make it fit such a small plot,” said one.

Proposed two new homes

Another objector said: “We believe it’s far too far forward, even in its revised form – It has been really shoehorned into that particular plot.”

SEE ALSO: Hastings bar shuts just 4 months after opening

Concerns over garden sizes were also raised and officers said they would not meet local planning requirements when shared between two properties.

Steve Neocleous (Con, Churchill) asked if ground floor bay windows had caused the property to move even closer to the road – something that was raised by one objector.

However, architect James Breckell reassured the committee that the proposed buildings had not gotten closer to the road.

He said the building had been pulled back by just over one and a half metres with the height of the building being reduced by 0.65 metres.

“In practice the applicant is the least important detail,” added Mr Breckell.

“This committee very graciously gave me the opportunity last month to redesign and we responded to everything that was said in that committee.”

Brenda Collins, who is listed as the applicant on the planning documents, said there had been ‘highly unusual levels of support’ for the plans.

“It is normal that housing developments get some objections,” she said, “but highly unusual for such levels of support.

“Numerous people on Shoreham Beach have supported this application as well.

“Their main reason for support is the quality of design.

“In my opinion, there are not many people who wouldn’t want to live in these beautiful houses.

“Every inch has been carefully thought out, giving the home-owner quality and spacious living in a delightful setting a stone’s throw away from the beach.”

More details can be found at the council’s planning portal using the reference: AWDM/2007/21.