Shoreham music business planning to relocate to Lancing

Strings & Things, which is currently based at The Cyril Richings Business Centre, has secured planning permission to demolish an unused office building at Lancing Business Park and turn it into a new base.

The company has been distributing musical instruments and accessories UK-wide since 1975 and hopes to call 5 Commerce Way its new home.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey office building and warehouse will be replaced with a three-storey building, set further back from the road to provide parking and a service yard following the decision by Adur District Council’s planning committee on Monday (July 4).

Proposed new home for Strings & Things at Lancing Business Park

Planning officers said the site is ‘clearly in need of modernisation or replacement’.

Lancing Business Park BID also supported the application.

In a statement, it said: “This will enhance the appearance of Commerce Way and encourage further employment space redevelopment on the business park and will help provide expansion space for an existing Adur business.”

ADC technical services originally objected to the plans over drainage but has since withdrawn its objection.

Proposed new home for Strings & Things in Lancing Business Park

Green councillor Julian Shinn (St Nicolas) voiced support for the plans despite previous reservations about storage units.

He asked if more drainage information could be requested for future applications.

“It’s quite a substantial issue with this particular area where there are drainage and groundwater flooding issues,” Mr Shinn said.

Carol O’Neal (Lab, Eastbrook) asked for demolition hours to be strictly limited, with no exceptions, so the works cause minimal disruption to nearby residents.

Current office buildings at the site due to be demolished and replaced

Planning officers agreed that they would discuss this with the applicant.