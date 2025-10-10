A payphone in Shoreham High Street has been earmarked for removal as part of the BT Street Hub scheme.

More than 950 Street Hub units have already gone live across the UK as BT continues to push public connectivity forward.

The telecommunications company says the new hubs are 'a sleek, modern answer to the demands of a digitally connected, converged-media society'.

Applications have been made to Adur District Council to remove the existing BT payphone outside 70 High Street, Shoreham, and install a BT Street Hub in its place, with two digital 75-inch LCD display screens, one on each side of the unit.

Sussex Police has no objection, noting the detailed Street Hub Anti-Social Behaviour Management Plan that has been submitted as part of the planning process.

BT said: "We want each Street Hub to provide the best possible experience for users and the communities around them, and will continue to work with councils, police and the wider community to make sure they do."