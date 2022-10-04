Shoreham sheltered housing block to be demolished and replaced

Planners approved redevelopment proposals for Ashcroft, in Kingston Lane, on Monday (3 October).

Residents were moved out of the sheltered housing scheme in 2020 because of fire safety issues which could have posed a ‘substantial’ risk to life.

Ashcroft has lain empty ever since and Adur District Council’s housing arm, Adur Homes, has been considering redevelopment options.

Artist's impression of the proposed development

Under the newly approved plans, Ashcroft House will be demolished and replaced with a new three-storey block.

Joseph Pearson, senior planning consultant at Lewis & Co Town Planning, explained that converting the existing building was not viable and could have cost between £250,000- £300,000 per home.

This would also have seen a ‘significant reduction’ in the number of homes available, according to the council.

ADC’s design and conservation architect said that ‘extensive alterations’ to the 19th Century building over time means there is ‘little to no historic interest remaining’.

The existing Ashcroft House, due to be knocked down and replaced

The eight bungalows will be retained and refurbished.

In all, there will be 52 homes available for over-55s.

When compared to the number available before its closure, this is an increase of 23 flats.

This will be key to meeting rising demand as there are currently 756 households on the council’s housing register, 158 of which are ‘older households’.

Mobility scooter parking, accessible entrances, and lifts will also be included in the plans.

Planning officers agreed that the impact on the nearby conservation area and listed building would be outweighed by the benefits of new housing and the plans were given unanimous approval by the planning committee.

Jim Funnell (Con, Eastbrook) said he was ‘over the moon’ at the proposed new addition to the council’s housing stock.

Joe Pannell (Con, Widewater) said: “A building that’s been sitting empty for two years now is not benefiting anybody.

“Although we’re losing that building, a new, up-to-date building is going to be a much better addition towards the housing need.”

It is thought that work could start on site in early 2023.