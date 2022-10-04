Shoreham tree campaigners to hold protest march and music fundraiser

The Shoreham Poplar Front will host a protest march on Saturday (8 October).

It will be in aid of a campaign to save the mature poplar tree that sits between the Duke of Wellington Pub and the former Civic Centre site on Brighton Road.

A developer is set to fell the poplar in order to make way for flats on the site.

Poplar tree next to the Duke of Wellington pub

Organisers say the march will start at approximately 11.30 am.

Protestors are set to march from the Shoreham Centre to St Mary de Haura Church before travelling along Brighton Road.

The procession is expected to arrive at the poplar tree at around midday.

Live music will take place at The Welly until 4.30pm and will feature acts such as Richard Durrant, The Welly Wailers, and Atilla The Stockbroker.