Shoreham’s rubbish tip will be closed due to Storm Eunice

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning starting at 5am tomorrow (Friday February 18), with gusts forecast to rise to in excess of 70mph in inland areas and up to 80mph in coastal locations, before receding by evening.

It also suggests residents should expect damage to buildings and homes, roads and railway lines to close and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

In an email bulletin West Sussex County Council said: “All recycling centres in West Sussex will be closed tomorrow [Friday] because of the storm. They are expected to reopen on Saturday depending on weather conditions.”

There are 11 rubbish tips in West Sussex at: Billingshurst, Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Chichester (Westhampnett), Crawley, East Grinstead, Horsham (Hop Oast), Littlehampton, Midhurst, Shoreham and Worthing.

Only Billingshurst and Bognor Regis would be closed on Fridays usually.