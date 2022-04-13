Should Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak resign? Here's what Chichester had to say

The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM's wife all received fixed penalty notices after being found to have attended an illegal gathering during lockdown.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been approached for comment but is yet to respond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents took to social media to share their views on whether Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak should resign.

Kieran Henn said: "Absolutely yes he should resign and if he doesn't the conservative party need to push him out. Found guilty of breaking the very laws he created, whilst the rest of the country made sacrifices to protect each other.

"I don't accept that he shouldn't go because of the Ukrainian war, that is a complete distraction, if anything it highlights the value of having a real leader like Zelenskyy."

Stephen Carville said: "Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. He repeatedly lied to the public. To us.

Getty Images

"A total lack of the basic values that surely we have a right to expect from our politicians - integrity, honesty and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy. And he will blather some nonsense.

"There will be excuses. He won’t have the decency to resign."

Steve Cox said: No... I'd rather my PM and Chancellor had a beer, than have Labour running the country..."

Sadie Baile-Roberts said: "To be honest no, there are far more important things in the world going on right now.

"Yes they are in the wrong but the Ukraine war is a priority!"

Pete Petey Fulcher said: "Hell no. 180 work in his house. That's also his home. It would be different if we where talking about outsiders bought in. But house hold members metting to wish the boss happy birthday. Let him do his job."

Lynne Marshall said: "If they had any integrity they should consider this but Johnson definitely should go because of his lies and disrespect to parliament."