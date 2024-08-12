Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Should dogs be allowed on more Hastings beaches?

That is the question at the centre of a consultation launched by Hastings Borough Council, as it seeks views on potential changes to the town’s dog control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Currently, Hastings is covered by two large dog exclusion zones, which can see pet owners fined for bringing their canine companions on to most of the town’s beaches between April 1 and September 30 each year.

Last year, councillors agreed to expand these zones, adding both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach to the previous prohibitions. With the first season of those new restrictions now reaching their end, the council is seeking views on whether they should continue next year.

Hastings dog controls. Pic: LDR

The local democracy reporters took to Hastings seafront to ask beachgoers what they thought of the plans.

Dog owner Danny Longhurst, 34, who was visiting with his family, said: “I do think [they should change it]. I get the point of why they don’t want it on, but it just makes it a bit awkward.

“I know some people would just turn around and say don’t bring your dog with you, but we’re on holiday and we can’t really leave the dog in the car or in the caravan on its own. One of us is probably going to have to stay outside on the pavement, so it will cause a bit of a challenge.”

Gail Gulvine, who was visiting the seafront with her grandson, was less keen on the idea. She said: “I’m not a dog owner, so maybe if I was I would have a different opinion. If they go to the toilet and it is not picked up it is not very pleasant.”

Danny Longhurst. Pic: LDR

Others thought there could be a compromise.

Tara Smyth, 29, said: “I think there is an element of concern around having dogs on beaches with kids, because we might be picnicking or there might be some mess left behind by unruly dogs whose owners haven’t picked it up after them.

“I would hope most people would be clever enough to not allow any of that to happen, but obviously it can happen and for the safety of the children perhaps we can have one beach that is allowed dogs and one that isn’t or something like that.

“I’m sure we can come up with a solution.”

Tara Smyth. Pic: LDR

Kai Fox, 27, who was visiting the seafront with his infant son, said: “I think they should [be allowed on the beaches] as long as they are on leads. If they are dogs with a bad temperament they should probably wear a muzzle as well. It depends on the dog, as well as the owner.

“I would be [worried] if they were loose, I think if they were on a long retractable lead or a short lead I would be okay with that.”

The council has posed three potential options as part of its consultation: keeping the restrictions as they are now; removing the restrictions from both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach; or only removing the restrictions from The Stade Beach.

The consultation closes at 11.59pm on Sunday, September 1, with the results set to be discussed at a future cabinet meeting.

To take part go to: www.hastings.gov.uk/my-council/consultations/dog-control-review.