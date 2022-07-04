Shut Chichester pub is one step closer to opening

The Bull Inn in Market Road shut in 2015 and has been laying empty ever since.

But now there are hopes it could reopen after plans for a major extension were approved this week.

A planning application submitted to Chichester District Council (CC/22/00158/FUL) requested permission to enlarge the pub’s drinking area and provide more seating for diners.

The Bull Inn in Market Road, Chichester

The plans also include the extension of the garden terrace.

Neighbouring residents objected to the plans in April. While many supported the return of the historic venue, a number of people raised concerns about ‘overdevelopment’ in the area and possible noise disturbances.

One resident, Mr Simon Bailey, said in his objection letter: “We strongly support bringing the pub back into use as a local pub with a garden almost backing tot he old city walls.