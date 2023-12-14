Site of tyre fitting business in Burgess Hill could be turned into eight flats after company submits application
and live on Freeview channel 276
Black Horse Developments Ltd has applied through the agent Fluid Planning Ltd to demolish More Than Tyres (formerly the site of VKM Motor Accessories Ltd) on Station Road, and build one replacement building that has eight flats.
People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/23/2904.
Fluid Planning’s planning and design and access statement said: “This application seeks planning permission for the erection of a part three and four storey block of flats.”
It continued: “The site is currently occupied by More Than Tyres who are currently in the process of revoking their lease and the building will become redundant.”
The statement called the proposed development ‘a reflection of the characteristics of the surrounding area’ that ‘takes regard of consented permissions in the vicinity’.
It said: “The development proposed here together has sought to enhance rather than detract from the overriding character of the area. Extensive massing studies have been carried out and considerable thought given to the architectural detailing, over many iterations, in order to arrive at a treatment that is not only sensitive to its setting, but actively enhances it.”
The statement said the proposed development would not result in visual intrusion, overshadowing or a loss of outlook and privacy and said the proposed height and dimensions would be consistent with other neighbouring buildings.
The application proposes to remove the current site’s four parking spaces and create ten cycle spaces. It also proposes creating three one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom flats.