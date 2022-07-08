Six new houses planned for Westbourne

The project would be built on the land to the rear Of Mile End House on East Street in Westbourne.
The development would comprise of three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom houses.
The street scene would present a mixture of dwelling sizes, layouts and styles including one, one and a half and two storey elements designed to ‘reflect the diversity of the existing building stock and respect the local setting.’
Following the change in working practices due to the covid-19 pandemic, each home will be
provided with a Study or space for home working and infrastructure for a high speed internet
connection. This would ensure homes are inherently more flexible for modern living but will
also provide benefits to environmental sustainability by reducing the need for occupants to
travel to their place of work.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/01538/FUL