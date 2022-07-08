Six new houses planned for Westbourne

Plans for a new six house development in Westbourne have been submitted.

The project would be built on the land to the rear Of Mile End House on East Street in Westbourne.

The development would comprise of three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom houses.

The street scene would present a mixture of dwelling sizes, layouts and styles including one, one and a half and two storey elements designed to ‘reflect the diversity of the existing building stock and respect the local setting.’

Following the change in working practices due to the covid-19 pandemic, each home will be

provided with a Study or space for home working and infrastructure for a high speed internet

connection. This would ensure homes are inherently more flexible for modern living but will

also provide benefits to environmental sustainability by reducing the need for occupants to

travel to their place of work.