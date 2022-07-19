Sixteen metre 5G tower is refused in Midhurst

Lamberts Lane in Midhurst

The tower, which would support ‘faster download speeds’, ‘lower latency’ or lag, and ‘greater capacity’ for users, according to the applicant, were proposed for Lamberts Lane in the town.

The plans [SDNP/22/02790/PA16] also included a number of equipment cabinets for the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The planning committee heard how the pole would be ‘harmful to’ and would ‘detract from’ the visual amenities in the area and was contrary to several aspects of the South Downs Local Plan.

In refusing the application, a spokesperson the SNDP planning authority wrote to the applicant, Gallivan: “The proposed pole by virtue of its appearance and siting in a prominent position within the South Downs National Park and opposite a listed building, would be harmful to and detract from the visual amenities of the area.

"The proposal would neither conserve nor enhance the natural beauty, character or appearance of the area and would be detrimental to the landscape setting of the South Downs National Park. The proposal is therefore contrary to the provisions of Policies SD4, SD5, SD7, SD12, SD13 and SD44 of the South Downs Local Plan and the NPPF and the National Park's First Purpose.”

Mobile UK described 5G in the plans, and said: “5G is short for ‘fifth-generation mobile networks.’ It is a truly transformational technology that will provide the underlying wireless infrastructure to support a host of new applications such as connected cars, virtual and augmented reality and the