After a weekend of flooding the country is now braced for a bitter cold snap.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the Horsham district could fall as low as -3 on Thursday (January 19) and then warming up ever so slightly over the weekend.

Although we’ll see extremely cold weather, snow is not expected in this part of the country.

For Thursday until Sunday, the Met Office predicts: “Cold mainly dry weather, with isolated wintry showers along the coasts, continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The odd patch of overnight freezing fog possible.”

So this week, with the district facing freezing temperatures we look back exactly ten years, to January 2013 when a significant amount of snow fell.

Pictures taken by our photographers show some hardy shoppers bracing the snow in Horsham town centre, while adults and youngsters made the most of the snow at Sullington Warren, with some playing with sledges.

1. Snow in January 2013 Two students throwing snowballs in Broadbridge Heath Photo: cobb Photo Sales

2. Snow in January 2013 Horsham Park Photo: cobb Photo Sales

3. Snow in January 2013 Horsham Park hit by snow in January 2013 Photo: cobb Photo Sales

4. Snow in January 2013 The Carfax Photo: cobb Photo Sales