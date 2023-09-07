The installation of solar panels at an Eastbourne gym has been given the green light.

The panels, which have been given prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council, will be installed at the David Lloyd Centre on Broadwater Way.

The plans say that the solar panels will be under 1MW in size and will be installed on the rooftop of the gym.

The installation will be installed via a pitched roof clamp system on the rooftops.

The plans also deemed that the impact of the glare to be ‘minimal’ as the solar modules would be treated with anti-reflective coating to ‘aid in the absorption of light to increase cell efficiency’ and the new panels will be installed to provide a ‘higher power of output’ as well as better shading.