BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Solar panel installation at Eastbourne gym given the green light

The installation of solar panels at an Eastbourne gym has been given the green light.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The panels, which have been given prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council, will be installed at the David Lloyd Centre on Broadwater Way.

The plans say that the solar panels will be under 1MW in size and will be installed on the rooftop of the gym.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The installation will be installed via a pitched roof clamp system on the rooftops.

Most Popular
The panels, which have been given prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council, will be installed at the David Lloyd Centre on Broadwater Way.The panels, which have been given prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council, will be installed at the David Lloyd Centre on Broadwater Way.
The panels, which have been given prior approval by Eastbourne Borough Council, will be installed at the David Lloyd Centre on Broadwater Way.

The plans also deemed that the impact of the glare to be ‘minimal’ as the solar modules would be treated with anti-reflective coating to ‘aid in the absorption of light to increase cell efficiency’ and the new panels will be installed to provide a ‘higher power of output’ as well as better shading.

Plans also say that the modules will also be sited on a shallow pitched roof in the hopes of not adversely affecting the surrounding area.