Solar panels planned for West Sussex fire stations and library

Solar panels will be installed at a library and two fire stations in the Arun district.

East Preston Fire Station is set to benefit from a new clean energy upgrade, with solar panels and other energy efficiency measures being put in place.

Littlehampton library and Arundel Fire Station are also to be included in the scheme.

Sites like schools, community centres and care homes across the country are also part of the government programme, which they say will save an estimated £650 million in energy costs per year.

The wider scheme involves installing geothermal powering, heat pumps and solar panels. Great British Energy is already putting solar panels on around 400 school and NHS sites, allowing them to reinvest those energy savings into teaching and healthcare.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, said, “I’m so pleased to see ambitious, large-scale green initiatives like these having a direct impact here in Worthing West. Upgrading public buildings like the fire station is not only the right thing to do in the current climate emergency but will mean previously wasted taxpayers’ money being put back into our communities.”