Plans to offer 100 per cent council tax discounts have been given the backing of Wealden’s senior councillors.

On Wednesday (February 8), Wealden District Council’s cabinet endorsed proposals to alter the authority’s council tax reduction scheme, introducing greater discounts for the district’s lowest income households from April.

If approved at an upcoming full council meeting, the move would mark a significant change, as, for the past 10 years, no working age person in Wealden has been able to receive more than a 80 per cent discount on their council tax bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This system came as a result of changes introduced in 2013, which saw the national council tax benefit replaced with local discount schemes run by individual councils. At that time, Wealden — along with most other local authorities — adopted an approach which saw all households required to pay some amount of money, no matter how low their income.

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham

The council now considers that approach to be flawed, however, as more and more households have been left unable to pay.

Cabinet member for finance Neil Waller (Con) said: “This scheme will support those in the greatest financial distress at this time, irrespective of council tax band, and crucially for me it will support the working poor at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Crucially other precepting authorities — East Sussex County Council, the fire [service and police — responded positively during the consultation process.

“We have to be very careful not to prejudice the finances of those other precepting authorities by doing this and we have ensured that will not happen.”

To achieve this, the 100 per cent discount would come alongside changes to the amount of council tax charged to long-term empty homes.

Currently, any property owner who leaves a home empty and unfurnished for more than two years will be required to pay a 50 per cent premium on their council tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new system, if implemented, would increase this to 100 per cent, rising to 200 per cent if a property is left empty for more than five years and 300 per cent after 10 years. For clarity this would mean a home left empty for more than two years would be required to pay double the standard council tax bill and four times as much after more than 10 years.

Such premiums may prove difficult to collect in practice, however, as property owners can currently class an empty property as a second home (and pay no extra council tax) as long as it is “substantially furnished”.

During the same meeting, cabinet members also endorsed budget proposals for the upcoming year.

These proposals, which will also go to a full council vote, include a 2.99 per cent increase in Wealden’s share of council tax — a figure which equates to a £6.05 increase on a Band D household’s annual bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meeting papers warn that further 2.99 per cent increases are planned to continue year-on-year until 2028 as part of the council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS).