Sompting battery energy storage project’s budget increased to £23.6million

Last year the plans had been downscaled in the first phase, with the door left open for future expansion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the business case for the project has been re-examined due to rising costs and a ‘first life’ battery option is now being proposed.

Halewick Lane, Sompting (Google Maps Streetview)

This would increase both the capacity from 12 to 24 MW and the budget from £12.1m to £23.6m.

After financing costs the net income over the lifetime of the project is estimated to be £46.7m.

A county council officers’ report describes how a first-life system ‘will allow longer-term performance warranties to be purchased with any risks associated with faults or under-performance being substantially mitigated’.

They added: “Battery storage is a rapidly growing industry and will remain a key contributor to supporting electricity network challenges across the country.

By developing this battery storage site, the council will maintain a position of leadership in this sector.”

HAVE YOU READ: Outrage in Hastings after dead seagulls left outside primary school