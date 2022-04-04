Sompting battery energy storage project’s budget increased to £23.6million

A battery energy storage project planned in Sompting has seen its budget almost doubled to £23.6million.

By Joshua Powling
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:49 am

Previously West Sussex County Council agreed to use its former waste site off Halewick Lane to store used batteries which would take electricity from the National Grid during cheap off-peak times and return it for a much higher price when demand is at its peak.

Last year the plans had been downscaled in the first phase, with the door left open for future expansion.

However the business case for the project has been re-examined due to rising costs and a ‘first life’ battery option is now being proposed.

This would increase both the capacity from 12 to 24 MW and the budget from £12.1m to £23.6m.

After financing costs the net income over the lifetime of the project is estimated to be £46.7m.

A county council officers’ report describes how a first-life system ‘will allow longer-term performance warranties to be purchased with any risks associated with faults or under-performance being substantially mitigated’.

They added: “Battery storage is a rapidly growing industry and will remain a key contributor to supporting electricity network challenges across the country.

By developing this battery storage site, the council will maintain a position of leadership in this sector.”

