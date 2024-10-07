South Downs MP stands up for rural communities at planning hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel and South Downs, has made an in-person representation to the Planning Inspectorate Hearing into Chichester District Council’s proposed Local Plan.

In his passionate speech, Mr Griffith said he believed Chichester District Council’s Local Plan failed to create sustainable communities. He stated that as a result of this the Local Plan was not compliant with the Government’s existing National Planning Policy Framework guidelines and called upon the Inspectors themselves to use their powers to re-write sections of the plan.

The local MP pointed out that the Council’s plans to build 220 houses in the village of Loxwood, in addition to 150 homes across Kirdford, Plaistow, Ifold, and Wisborough Green, will place ‘unsustainable pressure’ on already overstretched local infrastructure, including roads, schools, and healthcare.

Additionally, the South Downs Member of Parliament outlined his concerns that the Local Plan rides roughshod over local neighbourhood plans which have been proposed by communities themselves. He highlighted that these plans had already put forward sites for sustainable development in Loxwood and the surrounding area, but that the Council’s plans would go too far, putting nature, the environment and already stretched local infrastructure at risk.

Andrew Griffith MP making notes ahead of his speech.

This speech at Chichester District Council by Mr Griffith followed his formal response to the Government’s recent National Planning Policy Framework consultation, in which he set out his arguments for the densification of large urban areas such as London and Birmingham and called for mandatory ‘brownfield-first’ development.

Commenting on the representation he made, Andrew Griffith said: “West Sussex has taken an immense amount of development in recent years and anyone who knows our area will be aware that our infrastructure is unable to accommodate the same level of housebuilding in the future.

“Let me be clear. I know the UK does need more homes, and that why I am supportive of sustainable developments led by Neighbourhood Plans and Community Land Trust.

“However, it’s with consternation that rural communities see development piled up in the rural north of the Chichester district when all of the infrastructure – and all of the brownfield sites – are clustered around the city of Chichester itself.”