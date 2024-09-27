South Downs MP supports city-first development in consultation response

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, has submitted his formal response to the National Planning Policy Framework consultation and has called for the Government to prioritise ‘significant’ densification in cities.

The National Planning Policy Framework, or NPPF, is a wide-ranging document which sets out government’s planning policies for England and how these are expected to be applied by planning authorities such as local district councils and the South Downs National Park.

Significant changes have been brought forward by the Government in a revised NPPF which would make it easier for development to take place in areas such as rural West Sussex.

In his comprehensive 17 page response, Mr Griffith set out his concerns that the Government is not placing enough emphasis on densifying central London in addition to other major cities such as Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. He highlighted the near 24/7 existing transport networks and comprehensive social infrastructure which is already well established within cities.

The South Downs MP also set out his view that planning authorities must also prioritise brownfield development with developers having to fully utilise brownfield and previously approved sites for housebuilding to offer protections for the most rural and nature-rich areas of West Sussex.

He also set out his view that the existing methodology for calculating affordability, which is used to determine housebuilding targets to the detriment of areas impacted by commuting or retirees such as West Sussex is fundamentally flawed.

The MP also called for more protections for planning districts which are challenged by geographical constraints, such as the flood plains and restrictions around National Parks.

Far from being opposed to all housing development, the MP recognises the need for more affordable housing which is why he calls upon the Government not to take the absurd step of reducing the house building target for London. He also proposes a new permitted development right for families to build accommodation for an elderly relative – so called ‘Granny Annexes’ – which would support families, reduce the burden on the care system and free up properties back to the market.

Commenting on his response, Andrew Griffith MP said: “Home ownership is a pillar of our society, and an aspiration everyone should be able to obtain.

“Sadly, Labour propose to rig our planning system away from our cities – areas which can take far more development through greater densification – towards rural areas like West Sussex.

“We have to fix this. It cannot be right that a global megacity like London has a shortfall of 500,000 homes whilst this new Labour government proposes to impose command and control top down housebuilding targets which would see Chichester have to build 60% more homes, Horsham more than 100% more homes and Arun 80% more homes than they already are.

“We also have a crisis of elder care and of loneliness so my response to the consultation also proposes the government take a much more permissive regime for those who wish to build a so called ‘granny annex’ in order to care for a relative. At the moment, families trying to do the right thing and in urgent need can be tied up in planning red tape for years!”